The “nuclear button” that caused a political earthquake throughout Spain on Wednesday was actually activated at midnight on Tuesday by the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, and the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, in a telephone conversation. The attitude of Cs in Murcia, secretly negotiating with the PSOE a motion of censure against the PP, felt like a real “betrayal”. Casado and Ayuso agreed that if in the end Ciudadanos “dared” to register the motion of censure in Murcia, which they questioned almost to the end, there would be no other way out than to “press the nuclear button”, according to popular leaders aware of the conversation consulted by EL PAÍS.

In the last nights, a small group of leaders of the PSOE and Citizens, both in Murcia and in Madrid and La Moncloa, have hardly slept. The final agreement was closed shortly after seven in the morning on Wednesday, when Ferraz’s envoy, Santos Cerdán, and the government delegate in the community, José Vélez, convinced the reluctant local leaders of the Murcian PSOE that they would have to cede the regional presidency to Cs. “In the end we made them see that this was a bomb with a lot of shrapnel and that it would have consequences throughout the electoral spectrum of the right in all of Spain,” say socialist sources who have followed this operation.

Murcia thus became, for the PSOE, the trigger to “dismantle the new attempt by the PP to merge the entire right into a single project,” explain the same sources. And they add: “We understand the frustration and depression of the PP of Casado, because this bomb has exploded in his face and will make him lose spaces of power that in his day he appropriated in local pacts with Citizens to cover his electoral failure.”

Casado has never been very in favor of anticipating the elections, neither in Murcia nor in Madrid. The instruction of the national leadership of the PP, moreover, was to take care and not attack Ciudadanos or their leader, Inés Arrimadas, to cement the dream of a recomposition of the entire center-right. Even without Vox.

But in Ciudadanos they are in another strategy since the arrival of Arrimadas to power of the party. And particularly in Murcia, where the political and personal relations with those responsible for the PP have been broken for a long time and had come in recent weeks to complaints, contempt and insults.

The PSOE there took advantage of the land cultivated for months by the Secretary General of the Presidency of the Government, Félix Bolaños, with the Deputy Secretary General and Number Three of Citizens, Carlos Cuadrado, the trusted person of Arrimadas. Bolaños and Cuadrado had spoken several times in recent months about exploring possible alternatives for local pacts to show the turn and distancing of Ciudadanos towards the PP. And Murcia became the perfect setting to limit that experiment for now.

The Catalan elections interrupted those talks, but the last transfer of the PP towards the parental veto sought by Vox in Murcia made things easier. Cuadrado is the one who surprises Bolaños by calling him on Tuesday to warn him that he is going ahead with Murcia. He travels there and spends the whole day with local officials to convince them. The friend of one of those councilors of Ciudadanos was the one who warned Fernando López Miras, the popular president of Murcia, of what was brewing at around 11:30 pm on Tuesday. That common friend gave him the tip: “Fernando, they have summoned all the councilors of Ciudadanos and the deputies to their headquarters two hours ago. And Cuadrado has appeared there and has presented them with two motions of censure with the names set for them to sign ”. López Miras received the news with some surprise. He knew the tension with his partners, he knew it had skyrocketed in the last week, but he found it hard to believe that Ciudadanos was going to make a decision of that caliber.

When he hangs up, López Miras orders his people to speak with his government colleagues. But nobody answers. He decides to call Casado and the party’s general secretary, Teodoro García Egea, who is from Murcia and is also his friend. They discuss the scenarios. The PP could advance the elections to avoid censorship, but López Miras rules it out. “We have been saying for a year that we are not for elections and motions and we could not stand up now, in the middle of the pandemic, and say the opposite. It was not serious and we did not see them capable of that tremendous irresponsibility ”, they point out from the surroundings of the Murcian president.

The confirmation of the Murcian motion caught Casado and García Egea trying to weave their critical arguments against the Government in the control session of Congress. From the government bench, Pedro Sánchez and José Luis Ábalos looked at them with a certain condescension. They knew what had happened for weeks and that everything seemed closed first thing in the morning. Then, around 10 a.m., the weekly Governing Council began in Madrid. The councilors of Citizens arrived restless with the news from Murcia. Ayuso let the scheduled agenda run as if nothing were happening for more than an hour. Of course, writing a lot on the mobile. At the end of the session, asking questions and asking questions, he announced that he was calling for early elections. The pleas and pressure of the Citizens councilors were of no use, who promised that they had not negotiated anything with the PSOE.