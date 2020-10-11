The defense of Felipe VI has united in an initiative the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, that of Vox, Santiago Abascal, that of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, and the president of Castilla-La Mancha, the socialist Emiliano García Page. The leaders participate in a video under the title of “Viva el Rey”, promoted by the Free and Equal platform, promoted by the PP parliamentary export spokesperson Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, to which 183 more people have joined as a “plural expression of support for the great agreement of 1978 that today is in danger and eroded”, in words of the deputy. Among the personalities that appear, most of the political and ideological right with some exceptions, such as García-Page and the former mayor of La Coruña Paco Vázquez, also include characters from the social chronicle such as Belén Esteban or Tamara Falcó.

The initiative was sent to a “very broad representation of the Spanish elites”, as explained by Álvarez de Toledo, including the Prime Minister, all the ministers, the president of Congress and the leaders of all parties except Bildu. The PP exporter has regretted that Pedro Sánchez and the members of the Executive have declined to participate. “I regret that Spain is a country where the President of the Government cannot say a long live the head of State,” he complained. In the video, only one of the five presidents of the Government of democracy appears alive, Mariano Rajoy (PP) Nor José María Aznar (PP), nor the socialists Felipe González and José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

The 14-minute video includes successive appearances in support of the Monarch and long live the King. Among the participants, in addition to the promoters –Álvarez de Toledo, the philosopher Fernando Savater and the playwright Albert Boadella–, there are the leaders of three state parties (PP, Vox and Ciudadanos), regional presidents such as Castilla-La Mancha, La from Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and from Andalusia, Juanma Moreno, and former President Rajoy. Along with them, active or retired PP politicians such as the deputy Adolfo Suárez Illana and the former Madrid president Esperanza Aguirre. Also from Citizens, such as Toni Cantó, Marcos de Quinto, Juan Carlos Girauta, Carlos Carrizosa and Jordi Cañas, and leaders of the extreme right, such as Vox MEP Hermann Tertsch.

In the group there are also entrepreneurs, such as Alicia Koplowitz; members of the nobility; journalists such as Carlos Herrera and Federico Jiménez Losantos. In addition, there are characters from the social chronicle, such as the television collaborators Belén Esteban and Tamara Falcó, the bullfighter Francisco Rivera Ordóñez and the presenter Bertín Osborne. The video is closed by the Nobel Prize winner for literature Mario Vargas Llosa.

“The dilemma is not between the Monarchy and the Republic, it is a false dilemma. The real dilemma is Constitution or chaos ”, Álvarez de Toledo has defended in a telematic press conference in the presentation of the initiative. The deputy is committed to a “great Spanish constitutional democratic group”, which also includes Vox, and “the union of the different.” “The Constitution and the best Spain, the one born in 78, was a pact between the different ones. The Constitution will be saved and will have continuity through a regrouping between the different ”, he has riveted.