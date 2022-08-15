Marriages | Sari and Jari Hotanen’s marriage is their fourth: “If the relationship doesn’t work, why should you beat your head against the wall?”

Divorce is no longer considered the same kind of failure as before, says psychologist and psychotherapist Suvi Laru.

Jari Hotanen58, managed to surprise Sari Hotanen54, at a pétanque tournament on a Saturday in October two years ago.

When the game was over, Sari found a ring with a question mark on it in her ball bag. She started to cry. The players asked what he had.

“I was freaking out. I showed my finger and said that Jari proposed and that I said yes,” Sari recalls.

Getting engaged was a surprise for Sari in another way as well. He had previously been married three times.

“After the third divorce, I thought I would never get married again. But you shouldn’t say ‘never’.”

Pair met each other on a dating app five months before getting engaged. Both had been single for about a year.

It was Saturday night, and Sari had just thought about deleting the entire app.

“I thought there was no one there. However, I looked at what had come there, and Jari’s picture came across. I thought he was a good-looking man.”

The first message was sent by Jari.

“The messaging continued for a few hours, and on Sunday we met for a run. Basically, we’ve been together ever since,” says Jari.

The wedding was celebrated on a small scale last February. This is also Jari’s fourth marriage.

Sari and Jari Hotanen work together these days. Jari runs three grocery stores, and Sari is at the cash register and shelving the goods.

Statistics Finland according to Sari and Jari Hotanen, there were a total of approximately 2,600 men and approximately 3,200 women in Finland at the end of 2021 who had four marriages.

Only 0.02 percent of the population has been married at least five times.

“These can be related to cases where the same couple gets married and divorced again and again,” chief actuary Markus Rapo About Statistics Finland.

At the end of 2021, no less than 11 people were found in Finland who had married. The statistics do not show whether the Marriages were concluded with a different person or with the same person.

Sari is Jari Hotanen’s third wife, as Jari has been married twice to the same person. The first marriage broke up when the first child was small.

“I was away from home a lot because of work and hobbies, and being a young woman with a small child was enough. I understand that very well.”

In the end, things were resolved by talking. The couple remarried and were married for almost 20 years.

The next union lasted 14 years. According to Jari, the couple grew apart.

“When the initial drug wore off, we were more friends. We concluded that it makes no sense for people of this age to live in a shared room.”

Sari Hotase has two shorter marriages and one eight-year union behind her.

The couple has talked to each other a bit about their past relationships.

“If a previous situation comes up, it will be reported. And if another asks, it will be answered. But now we’re living a new life, so there’s no point in digging them out,” says Jari.

Mixed Jari and Sari have previously experienced feelings of failure due to their separation.

According to Sari, someone close to her once told her that it was embarrassing to break up.

“It made me feel a bit mean. But that was his opinion and I make my own decisions. And this person later left his own union.”

Jari hasn’t heard any reports about changing his wife.

“Yes, you can think about it, ‘married for the fourth time – the guy could decide faster’. But all kinds of things hurt and happen. There are long marriages, and all due respect to them, but equally short marriages have had their purpose.”

Jari thinks that it is better to dare to break up than to stay in a bad union.

“Although they say that in ups and downs, you don’t have to be stupid. If the relationship doesn’t work and you don’t feel comfortable with the other person, why should you beat your head against the wall.”

Sari and Jari Hotanen have playfully agreed that they have a 30-year contract. Future dreams include staying healthy and driving the Route 66 route together one more time.

Divorce is no longer perceived as the same kind of failure as before, says the psychologist, psychotherapist and executive director of the Relationship Center Kataja Suvi Laru.

“Separation is a very normal thing. Relationships have their arcs and phases. It would be important to remember that you shouldn’t rush into relationships and don’t rush into breakups. In both, you can look at your own needs, and you can always learn something new about yourself and the other person.”

However, feelings of failure during a breakup are normal. Most of the time, in a relationship, one wishes that it would bring happiness and last forever, says Laru.

“If that doesn’t happen, you can start thinking, ‘Am I the wrong type or what did I do wrong’. Then I try to say self-compassion: we change, and different life situations may require different relationships.”

Laru has experienced in his work that after a long relationship, he may feel that he is no longer ready for a new relationship. Then Laru urges to give yourself time.

“You shouldn’t force yourself to do anything. Happiness can be found in yourself and your own framework. But you shouldn’t rule out the possibility either. Life can surprise you, and wonderful new things can come around the corner.”

According to Laru, when faced with a new relationship, many people fear that this relationship will also fail. The experiences of previous relationships are reflected in many ways in the new relationship. That’s why it would be important that the previous breakup had been processed and chewed over.

This would be extremely important, for example, after a long marriage has failed.

“You can learn from past relationships what you might not want to repeat and what you need now. And how can you tell the other person more about yourself in a new relationship, so that the other person remains aware of who the partner is. It’s good to update your own and your partner’s needs and expectations all the time.”

What have previous relationships taught Sari and Jari Hotase? Both agree on the importance of talking.

“We talk about things by their real names and like to be on time,” says Jari.

The pair have playfully agreed that they now have a 30-year contract.

“I don’t think there will be a fifth wedding,” says Jari.

Future dreams include staying healthy – and driving Route 66 in the US in retirement.

“Maybe on a motorcycle,” says Sari.

Jari has a different opinion: “I won’t ride a motorcycle anymore in retirement, not for sure.”

Sari laughs. “I can ride behind your convertible on a motorcycle for part of the journey.”