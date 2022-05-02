Marriages In 2021, people were married less than once in a hundred years

Although the number of marriages plummeted last year, there were the fewest divorces in more than 30 years.

In Finland in 2021, a total of 19,579 marriages were contracted. The number is the lowest in more than a hundred years, he says Statistics Finland.

In 2020, 22,082 marriages were contracted. The number of marriages decreased by 2,503 per year.

In 2021, same-sex marriages totaled 375 marriages. Of these, 110 were married to two men and 265 to two women. The number decreased from the previous year by 20 marriages.

The first the age of marriage decreased in 2021 for both men and women.

The average age of women married for the first time was 32.2 years, compared to 32.6 years in 2020. Correspondingly, the average age of men who entered into their first marriage was 34.2 years last year and 34.7 years the previous year.

Although there were a record low number of marriages last year, the number of divorces fell. The Finns resigned the least in more than 30 years. In 2021, 12,166 marriages ended in divorce

Of the year The most popular month for marriage in 2021 was July, when 3,616 couples were married. The most popular wedding day was August 21st, when 554 couples were inaugurated.