Stable relationship, but no marriage yet

Max Verstappen for several years now he has been the partner of Kelly Piquet, daughter of the three-time world champion Nelson who had a daughter, Penelope, from her previous relationship with Daniil Kvyat. The videos that portray Verstappen and Penelope together when the little girl enters the frame during the long sessions in which Max streams the simulator races do not go unnoticed on Twitter and it is natural to think of the 'definitive' step for the Verstappen couple -Piquet, or marriage.

When asked about this prospect, the Red Bull driver responded as follows: “Marry me? I don't know, time will tell – his words in an interview granted to the Swiss newspaper Blick – I'm very, very happy with Kelly right now, but I personally don't have a timetable for when I'll get down on my knees in front of her. It will all have to happen spontaneously. The right day will come, the one in which we will feel we can put our relationship on paper.”

According to Verstappen, a key factor in his relationship with Kelly Piquet is the fact that the latter already knew the 'dark side' of drivers being Nelson's daughter: “The family must be an oasis of peace to forget moments of stress. And Kelly already knows about her father's career problems – added the Dutchman – I like large families with many animals. I currently have three cats, because they are more independent than dogs. Especially when traveling, it is difficult to take care of dogs, because you would always have to carry them with you as if they were children. It's not easy either for the owner or for the dogs.”