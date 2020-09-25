Marriage Rainbow Priests Network: The number of priests marrying same-sex couples has increased since the Supreme Court’s decision

More than 130 priests from all over Finland have announced on the Rainbow Priests website that they are ready to marry same-sex couples, according to the Rainbow Priests’ press release.

Rainbow Papers Network said on Friday that the number of priests who have indicated their willingness to marry same-sex couples has increased since the Supreme Administrative Court (Supreme Administrative Court) about a week ago said of his decision on the warning received by the priest.

For those who list priests who consecrate rainbow pairs To the Rainbow Papers site According to the press release, more than 130 priests from all over Finland had announced their readiness for marriage. According to the press release, the number of priests marrying rainbow couples would have almost doubled since the Supreme Court’s announcement.

According to the release, those who have registered for the site are only a fraction of all priests who marry same-sex couples. According to the network, the Facebook group, which promotes the inauguration of same-sex people, now includes 400 priests.

According to a decision announced by the Supreme Court last Friday, the court chapter has the right to issue a warning to the priest who married the gay couple. KHO overturned Decision of the Administrative Court of Northern Finland, according to which the priest could not be given a warning. The Supreme Court stated that the Act on the Concept of Marriage and Inauguration of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland has not been amended since the amendment to the Marriage Act.

Same the law allowing the marriage of same-sex couples came into force in March 2017.

The Church is still strongly divided. Episcopal Conference failed to reach a consensus in August of the evangelical Lutheran Church’s conception of marriage, and thus the bishops did not support a change in the Church’s current position on marriage. Some of the priests were in favor of the change and some strongly opposed it. Some were in favor of a compromise solution.

According to the current position of the Church, marriage is between a man and a woman, and parallel delivery may have been arranged for same-sex couples.

Finland the bishops of the Evangelical Lutheran Church last week stated that the decision of the Supreme Court clarified the legal situation.

“The Supreme Administrative Court has now made a decision on whether sanctions can be imposed on a priest who has married a same-sex couple. Deciding on the Church’s conception of marriage is a matter for the Church’s own decision-making bodies as part of the freedom of religion guaranteed by the Constitution, ”the bishops said in a statement sent last Friday.

At least couples of the same sex in Helsinki however, has been ordained regardless of the position of the church. According to the Rainbow Priests Bulletin, since the new law came into force, at least 95 same-sex couples have been ordained ecclesiastically, and at least 40 rainbow-couple couples have been blessed. According to the press release, there have been at least 77 priests delivering such marriages.