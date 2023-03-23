TO You’ve Got Mail we are used to seeing stories of reunions or surprises but a few weeks ago a marriage proposal also arrived for one of the insiders.

To tell this episode that had remained unknown until a few hours ago was David May, journalist and gossip expert. Davide received a letter from a person who revealed the beautiful surprise that took place in the studios of You’ve Got Mail. The author of the letter also wanted to point out the gesture to make it clear that she is a woman Maria de Philippi that within hours of the disappearance of Maurice Costanzo started it all.

“One of her historic members of the editorial staff of C’è Posta per Te, Veronica is in fact the girlfriend of a well-known journalist, Federico Ruffo, the host of Mi Manda RaiTre. Ruffo decided to ask her to marry him and to do so she had created a gigantic surprise with a video to show her while she was at work ” – reads the letter published by May.

The mysterious author wanted to clarify that everything happened right in the hours when Costanzo passed away: “Just in the hours in which Costanzo passed away, despite the terrible situation, Maria wanted to help him carry out his marriage proposal and authorized the production to set up a gigantic surprise in the C’è Posta per Te studio” .

How? Maria would have been an accomplice by placing the direction and the studio at Ruffo’s disposal to convince Veronica to take part in the light rehearsals. “She would have sat on the sofas and the video with the marriage proposal would have been broadcast, complete with a surprise exit from the groom”.

The person who wrote the letter spoke of “one of the most romantic things we’ve ever seen in that studio, there were moved people everywhere, the editing of the video done by Ruffo is something that should be shown in the cinema”.

Finally, once again the homage to Maria who in a moment of pain decided to give life to something beautiful. “I hope you can have the video and give this news, because the heart shown by Maria in such a moment is something that the public should know, also to know that the image that is given is very wrong”. We’ll see if the video will be published.