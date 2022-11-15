Marriage proposal during football match ruined by steward

A marriage proposal during a football match was ruined by a steward, who blocked everything thinking of a pitch invasion.

The story took place in Belarus during a second division football match between Smorgon and Volna.

In the 68th minute of the second half, after scoring a penalty, defender Vladislav Shubovich went to the sidelines, chased by all his teammates, to retrieve the ring to offer to his fiancée, who in the meantime had been asked to get off the grandstand.

Once she got to the sideline, however, the girl was stopped by a steward, who thought that the girl was making a pitch invasion.

In fact, the man yanked the young woman causing the reaction of the player who in turn pushed the security officer.

Once he realized the mistake, which had almost led to a fight, the steward allowed the girl to enter and the footballer to promise her of marriage.