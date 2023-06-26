Marriage or cohabitation, what to choose between the two? When things start to get serious as a couple, it’s normal to try to plan a life together. Even in the long run. Just move in together or organize the wedding? This is quite a dilemma.

Choosing between marriage and cohabitation may not be as simple as it might seem. Also because at first glance they seem to be the exact same thing, unlike the fact that in one case a ritecivil or religious, while in the other one chooses to live under the same roof without any “contract“.

In reality we are talking about two profoundly different conditions. Couples often break out due to differences related to these very issues. There are those who already know that sooner or later they will want to meet with their wedding rings after a party in the presence of dear friends and relatives, and those who really don’t want to hear about it. Problems arise when in the couple the positions are so distant, that it is not possible to find a point of agreement.

In most cases there are no problems of choice, since the partners travel on the same wavelength also as regards the long-term building of the relationship. In other cases, however, there could be much to discuss. Also because none of those directly involved is ready to give up on a choice they consider fundamental. But what changes between being married and moving in together? Which i tax benefits? And what if there are gods children born from the couple or if the couple breaks up?

Marriage or cohabitation, the differences for the couple

The main differences between the status of married couple and the status of cohabiting couple are sanctioned by Italian law. Which unfortunately protects those who are married more than those who are going to live together. The so-called de facto couples they have fewer rights and the legislation also provides for fewer duties. Yet more and more couples are choosing the path of cohabitation rather than marriage. Also to avoid expensive parties and all the bureaucracy that sometimes risks ruining the best day of your life.

Cohabitation is seen as freer, a condition that offers fewer constraints and which makes the couple freer. But in addition to the personal choices that can lead to one path or another, there are other considerations that must be taken to understand which is the best path. For example, in case of purchase of goods the married couple refers to the one foreseen by the communion or separation of goods chosen at the time of marriage, while the cohabitants must make an act of cohabitation. In the event of the death of the partner, the cohabitant must necessarily make a will if she wants to leave her legacy to the love of a lifetime, which is not necessary for married couples.

And things get a little complicated in the event that one of the two partners feels bad. In hospital those who live together could find it difficult to assist the sick person, if they do not have a proxy. While in the case of marriage there are no problems in being close to the person in need of care. If, then, one of the partners does not participate in the expenses of the family, if married they can be prosecuted, if they cohabit not (only towards the children, not towards the other partner).

The Cirinnà Decree sought to remedy these differences in order to equate the two conditions. But the road is still very long.

Marriage or cohabitation, the differences for children

There are still those who think that i unmarried parents they are wronging their children. When instead there is no difference between children born to a married couple and children born to a cohabiting couple. The rights, of course, are exactly the same. Since 2012, thanks to the law 219 of December 10, there are no more differences between legitimate children And natural children born out of wedlock. Legislative Decree 154 of 2013 confirmed this legal choice, establishing that the status of cohabiting children is the same as children born in a marriage. This is because the choice to live together or marry concerns only the partners, while the situation is different for the children. They all have the same rights.

All have the same legal status. For example also with regard to the degree of relationship with their respective families of mom and dad. If the parents die and the minors end up for adoption, the grandparents are called to take care of them. And in the event of separation, it is up to a judge to establish custody and maintenance allowances, with the same rights and duties.

Indeed, if the children have the same rights, whether born as a result of marriage or cohabitation of parents, mom and dad have the same duties towards them. Even in the event of separation and divorce and not only when they live under the same roof, parents must maintain, educate and instruct their children.

Tax advantages

Let’s talk now from an economic point of view. Because you have to take every aspect into consideration when you are about to make such an important decision. From a tax point of view, is it better to marry or live together? Anyone who has chosen this second path knows very well that from a fiscal point of view, cohabitation is better than marriage. Because you can access many more incentives and bonuses, since, not being married, the incomes of the two partners are not combined for the purposes of the calculation ISEE. Which will inevitably be lower than that of a married couple. So cohabiting couples have a lower ISEE and can access support measures, baby bonuses and other incentives, which married couples often cannot access precisely because of the accumulation of income.

Another advantage is represented by family allowances or exemption from payment of health ticket for the medical benefits of the children. Also for this reason, as well as for personal evaluations, many couples with children choose to live together and not to marry. Because the savings are definitely notable.

What happens in case of separation

In case of separation of de facto couples or divorce for married couples, what changes for spouses and children? For the latter, as we have previously underlined, substantially nothing changes. What is different is the position of the partners. If cohabitation ends, just like for marriage, custody of the children is established on the basis of the minor’s interests and it is the Juvenile Court that decides. The non-custodial parent must contribute to the maintenance of the child, even after separation.

However, the partner is entitled to nothing if we are talking about a de facto couple, therefore a cohabitant. Even if the Cirinnà law rightly turned the tables. And now one of the partners, if in need, can ask a judge for the payment of alimony, but not maintenance. Even for married couples it is up to the judge to establish whether one of the two partners also needs financial help or not. Help that children must never fail, since their legal status is absolutely equal in any case. Because the choices of parents must not affect the future of children. And rightly so.