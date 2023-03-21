Marriage is good for a woman’s physical and mental health. A new study published in Global Epidemiology found that marriage helps reduce the death rate by a third for women – even among those who later divorced.

The researchers argued that marriage is an almost universal pillar of humanity – and even though cultural changes have reshaped our view of the institution, it is not only of value, but significantly improves a woman’s overall health and well-being.

“Our findings, added to an extensive literature showing the value of marriage, should serve as a wake-up call to a society that significantly denies this crucial element of flourishing,” wrote two of the study’s co-authors, two Harvard professors, in an essay by Wall Street Journal.

The study surveyed 11,830 US nurses, mostly white and relatively affluent, who were deciding to get married in the early 1990s. None of the women had been married before enrolling in the study. Decades later, participants who married between 1989 and 1993 were compared to those who never married.

The researchers examined how the women’s lives developed after about 25 years, taking into account a variety of outcomes that included psychological well-being, health and longevity.

Women who married in that early period – including women who divorced later – had a 35% lower risk of death than those who never married.

They also had a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, less depression and loneliness, more optimism and a greater sense of purpose.

Researchers have also established that there are benefits to staying married.

There was some evidence that women who eventually divorced had a 19% higher risk of death during the follow-up period than those who stayed married.

Those who separated from their partners reported health and well-being issues, including isolation and depression.

The authors acknowledged that more research is needed on the effect of marriage on men.

They also note that the participants in their study belonged to Generation X – and therefore were influenced by a different set of factors and cultural norms than those of Generation Z who are currently reaching marriageable age.

Despite these limitations, the authors called for policy changes “that promote healthy marriages,” especially with the American marriage rate falling to record levels.

“In view of the profound effects of marriage on the health and well-being of our sample, it is disturbing to consider its rapid displacement from American life,” the researchers wrote.