Marriage | Korso’s congregation now also marries same-sex couples

Korso’s parish also starts marrying same-sex couples. The church leader believes that the decision is biblical and correct.

Vantaa From now on, the Korso parish will also give a church consecration or marriage blessing to same-sex couples. The parish council decided on the matter on Wednesday, September 13, the Vantaa parish association informs.

The council decided to open the premises to everyone by a vote of 10-4.

The decision was initiated by the members of the Tulkaa katti group of the Korso Parish Council. The parish council exercises supreme power and decides, among other things, on the use of the premises together with the vicar.

Vicar Tuomas Antola says in a release that they don’t want to single people out because of their individual characteristics. He believes the decision is biblical and correct.

Antola points out that the core message of the Bible is love for God and neighbor. His statement states that every person has the right to truly live their humanity and to love and receive love unconditionally.

Antola believes that the parish clergy can find a priest to marry all the couples who want it.

Finland The Evangelical Lutheran Church has not decided how it views same-sex marriage. The new marriage law entered into force in the spring of 2017. In practice, the question has been left to the conscience of priests.

Several judicial chapters governing the activities of priests have not imposed sanctions on priests who have ordained same-sex couples. Neither is the judicial chapter of the Helsinki diocese, under which the clergy of the Korso parish belong.

The same same-sex ordination has sharply divided opinion in the Evangelical Lutheran Church. In the press release, Antola expresses her hope that parishioners will continue to seek contact with each other, even if there are differing opinions.

The Swedish-speaking Vanda Svenska Församling and the Vantaankoski parish have already made the same decision out of the seven parishes of the Vantaa parish association.

