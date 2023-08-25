Marriage | Jörn Donner had a great love for more than 50 years, and it wasn’t his wife – “It was Jörn’s own secret”

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder
Bitte Westerlund always thought that she was her husband Jörn Donner’s longest relationship, after all they had been together for almost 40 years. When Donner died, the unpleasant truth hit the eyes.
Antti Majander HS
Qoti is located on Rauhankatu in Kruununhaa, in a high-rise apartment building. The spacious rooms are modernly furnished, but there is one antique small table among them. A sharp-eyed cultural researcher could recognize it: J.L. Runeberg leaned against a table in a photograph taken in the 1870s. There are also many large-sized photographs on display in the home.
#Marriage #Jörn #Donner #great #love #years #wasnt #wife #Jörns #secret
Leave a Reply