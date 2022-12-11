The marriage of Jochem Myjer and his wife Marloes has failed. The comedian announced this on Instagram tonight. ‘We believe that our soul mate comes into its own in this form,’ says Myjer.

According to Myjer, social media is not only the place to share his joyful adventures, but also stories from his personal life. That is precisely why the 45-year-old comedian decided today to announce that he and his wife Marloes, whom he always called the ‘manager’ in his shows, are separating after more than five years of marriage. The two have been a couple since 2006.

'Some time ago Marloes and I parted ways in love. We believe that our soul mate comes into its own better in this form," writes Myjer, who is 100 percent confident that they will "both find their way." 'So that we and our children can live as happily as possible, separated, but also forever together.'

Myjer states that he did not want to announce the break sooner, because both Marloes and he first wanted to get used to their new lives.

The Leiden comedian and Soulvation singer Marloes Nova have been together since 2006. The two ‘secretly’ gave each other the yes in 2017. They threw a party at the time to celebrate their 40th birthday, but it ended in a wedding. Myjer and Nova have two children together: son Melle and daughter Limoni.



