Marriage in sight for Marc Marquez?

Marc Marquez last weekend after 45 days of convalescence he returned to racing and enchanting astride his Honda in MotoGP. At Le Mans in France, the eight-time world champion fought for the podium in the Sprint and was engaged with his compatriot Jorge Martin in a great duel for second place when he crashed following the closure of the front of his Honda. The chassis commissioned by Honda from Kalex made its début on the Bugatti, but if the RC213V seemed a ‘credible’ opponent of Ducati and KTM, the credit goes exclusively to the Cervera phenomenon since the other Honda riders, Joan Mir above all, were invisible in France.

In every meeting with the press Marc Marquez he had no hesitation in declaring with transparency and without filters what the reality of the facts is. Regarding the penalties given by the Commissioners at the start of the season, he stated that from his point of view only his error of judgment in Portimao was to be sanctioned. On Honda’s competitiveness, he underlined that he had to take the ‘necessary’ risks just to enter the top 10 of riders directly qualified for Q2. Finally, at the end of the GP he expressed all his satisfaction at having fun again “like a child” not feeling overly sorry for lost points since “With this bike you can’t think about the championship”.

Marquez yesterday then rocked social media through a hardly misunderstanding photo published in the Stories of his official profile of Instagram. In fact, the Honda rider immortalized two hands, one of which is adorned with what at first glance appears to be an engagement ring.

Yo no se nada! 😂😂😂🫣 adiós hemos perdido un soldier 😂😂😂 — Alex Marquez (@alexmarquez73) May 19, 2023

Obviously, fans of Marc Marquez – and others – have started to storm the social profiles of the class of 1993, intrigued by the photo published by the Catalan. Alex Marquez‘tagged’ and therefore brought up, replied as follows: “I don’t know anything, goodbye we lost a soldier“even if all the emojis with which he accompanied this tweet suggest that in reality Alex just doesn’t want to reveal anything about his brother’s privacy, who has always been very private about his private life.