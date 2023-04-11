Who will it be? Magaly Medina returns this Monday, April 10 with a new bomb, after a vacation in Cartagena. The ATV host will present exclusive revelations of a person revealing a case of infidelity. “They came together in a wedding I dreamed of a few months ago, but today a third person appears with an avalanche of harsh revelations, infidelities and attacks“, is heard in the advance of the program. “A television host and her husband at their worst,” he adds.

All the details at 9:45 pm on the screens of channel 9. After the broadcast of the video, users reacted to the scoop and released the names of some figures who recently got married. “It leaves us in suspense”, “Today I sleep late”, among other messages, put the Internet users.