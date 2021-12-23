Marriage proposals are a must for those who want to get married, traditionally it is the man who makes the proposal to his partner but the opposite can also happen. In fact, many are wondering how to make a meaningful, unique and unforgettable marriage proposal.



Among all the stages of marriage there is the proposal, traditionally the man asks the partner to marry him, and if the latter accepts, the organization of the marriage is started.

Both in common agreement, they agree to get married, but how does the proposal come about? And what are the best ways to do it?

Today we answer these questions, giving you some of the best ideas to do some unforgettable wedding proposals And unique!

The best marriage proposals.

A proposal of marriage it can happen in different ways, today we suggest four ideas that could be very useful for those who intend to ask for the hand of their partner.

In the first place we have the surprise marriage proposal, an unusual idea could be to take your girlfriend to dinner and have her bring the cake with the ring, or to freeze the ring inside an ice cube and during a dinner place it inside its glass together with other cubes, adding the drink waiting for the ring to be seen to make the proposal.

Read also: Men and women: Ida returns the ring to Riccardo

In second place the marriage proposal blatant, with public. One of the most original ideas could be to make the proposal and ask for a collaboration from an audience. For example a flash mob, or sing in a group there proposed in front to more people.

Another very original marriage proposal could be to use a trick or a game. Through a crossword puzzle for example, or a rebus making sure that it has as its final solution the phrase “Will You Marry Me?” or “Do you want to marry me?”

Or in fourth place there is the proposal of marriage romantic, during a walk or an after dinner, just seize the right moment to kneel and ask to get married.

In the last place there is the marriage proposal with the help of the four-legged friend, you can have your dog wear the rings to make the marriage proposal. A great idea that engages the whole family, including pets.