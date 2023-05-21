Sunday, May 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Marriage | Divorces in their sixties became more common for a long time, until they began to decline in the 2020s

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Marriage | Divorces in their sixties became more common for a long time, until they began to decline in the 2020s

This is explained, among other things, by the decrease in the number of marriages.

Finns Divorces between the ages of 60 and 69 clearly became more common in the 2000s until 2020, according to the Statistics Finland.

The second year saw a significant turn in the other direction: the number of divorces was lower than at any time in more than 30 years. Last year, the number of divorces decreased even more.

According to Statistics Finland, the number of marriages has been declining for a long time, so it is gradually starting to affect the number of divorces as well.

Divorces among Finns over 70 are rare, and there have been no special changes in the matter even in 30 years.

#Marriage #Divorces #sixties #common #long #time #began #decline #2020s

See also  HS Turku Audi man harassed by other motorists caught in Turku region - Police man suspected of usurpation
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
VIDEO. Huge hole appears in the ground where the Mayan Train will pass

VIDEO. Huge hole appears in the ground where the Mayan Train will pass

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result