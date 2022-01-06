The Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics in the country revealed that the number of marriage contracts in the country during the year 2020 reached 17,653 contracts, compared to 14,909 contracts in 2019, an increase of 2744 contracts, or 18.4%.

The center’s statistics indicate that marriage contracts registered in the country during the year 2020 are the largest ever in the country since 2010 as a result of the demand for marriage after its costs decreased significantly as a result of the cancellation of wedding ceremonies and expensive parties, where marriage contracts registered numbers ranging between 14,804 contracts and 16 contracts. A maximum of 1,917 contracts between 2010 and 2019.

In a report issued yesterday, entitled “Marriage Statistics 2020”, the Center indicated that the number of marriage contracts between an Emirati husband and wife constituted half of the total number of marriage contracts in the country during 2020, reaching 8,817 contracts, or 49.9% of the total contracts in the same year, becoming the largest among Emirati couple since 2010, while the number of marriage contracts between an Emirati husband and a non-Emirati wife amounted to 2,145 contracts, representing 12.2% of the total marriage contracts in 2020. The number of marriage contracts between a non-Emirati husband and a non-Emirati wife amounted to 6006 contracts, representing 34% of the total marriage contracts . The number of marriage contracts between a non-Emirati husband and an Emirati wife was 685, or 3.9%.

According to the report, 37% of marriage contracts in the country were registered in Abu Dhabi, 28.7% of them in Dubai, 12.8% in Sharjah, 8.3% in Ras Al Khaimah, 7.1% in Ajman, and 4.8% in Fujairah, and 1.3% in Umm Al Quwain.

August 2020 recorded the highest percentage of Emirati marriage contracts during 2020 with 14.3% of the total contracts, with a total of 1,264 contracts, followed by October with 13.3% with a total of 1,173 contracts, then November with 10.6% with a total of 934 contracts, while May was the lowest in Emirati marriage contracts with a percentage of 2.4%.

Regarding the marriage contracts of Emiratis registered according to the age group of the spouses in 2020, the report indicated that Emirati marriage contracts in the age group between 20 and 24 years constituted the largest percentage with 44.4%, with a total of 3,918 contracts, followed by contracts in the age group between 25 and 29 years with a total of 2,148 contracts. by 24.4%, then less than 20 years with a total of 1,083 contracts, at a rate of 12.3%, and contracts in the age group 55 years and over came the least with 0.1% of the total.

Regarding Emirati marriage contracts registered according to the age difference between spouses, the report showed that 32.1% of marriage contracts were concluded between Emirati husbands of the same age, and 59.6% between husbands whose age ranged between two years and 30 years and more, and 8.3% Of the contracts between wives whose age is more than the age of the husbands, ranging from two years to 10 years or more.

Regarding the number of marriage contracts registered according to the number of wives in the infallibility without specifying the nationality of the husband and wife, the report showed that 70% of marriage contracts in the state in general do not have any other wives in the infallibility of the husband, and 7.4% of the contracts there is one wife in the infallibility of the husband, in total. 1301 contract. In 0.7% of contracts, there are two wives in the husband’s infallibility, with a total of 122 contracts. In 0.1% of the contracts, there are three wives in the infallibility, with a total of 19 contracts, and the remaining 21.9% is not shown.

