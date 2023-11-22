JIt should now be official: Adele has married again. The British singer, who lives in California, confirmed her wedding to sports manager Rich Paul at her boyfriend Alan Carr’s comedy show in Los Angeles.

When he asked if anyone in the audience was newly married, she confidently shouted “I” to the crowd. A few weeks ago, the thirty-five-year-old caused speculation at her “Weekends With Adele” concert series in Las Vegas when she called Paul her husband.

The Grammy award winner (“Hello”) and the 41-year-old sports manager have been a couple for two and a half years. However, she had repeatedly rejected the rumor that the diamond on her left hand was a wedding ring.

Adele has already been married. Her relationship with British businessman Simon Konecki broke off in 2018 after seven years.

As the singer admitted at the time, the separation from the father of her eleven-year-old son Angelo had affected her so much that she sought psychiatric help.