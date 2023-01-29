Home page World

From: Linus Prien

The pros and cons of getting married (icon image). © IMAGO/Christian Ender

Talking about money when it comes to marriage sounds unromantic. It is, but there are good reasons for it. This saves thousands of euros every year.

Berlin – A wedding should be about love between two people. At least that’s what one would assume at first. This assumption is confirmed, among other things, by a YouGov study, according to which 67 percent of people who get married close the knot for romantic reasons.

However, there are also other motivations for marriage, not least of which have to do with money, such as this Editorial network Germany (RND) broken down in a recent report.

Advantages of marriage: the spouse splitting

A key term should already be familiar to many: the so-called spouse splitting. “The taxable income of the spouses is added together and then divided by two,” explains Alexandra Menz, a specialist in family law RND. Since lower incomes are taxed at a lower rate, less income tax is due in the end, especially if the incomes of the two spouses differ greatly.

According to the expert, some married couples could save higher four-digit amounts every year. For others, where there is not a large spread between incomes, there is less savings.

Advantages of the wedding: The family insurance

But it’s not just about tax benefits. There are also cheaper rates for health insurance for married couples, because: Those who have statutory health insurance and only have a very low income can be insured with their spouse free of charge. This is the so-called family insurance. In addition to the partner, children can also be insured. The upper limit for the income of a family member to be insured is 485 euros per month, as is the Techniker-Krankenkasse on their homepage clarifies. Up to 520 euros per month are possible for mini jobs.

There may also be special tariffs for married couples with other insurance companies. This applies in particular to household contents, liability and motor vehicle insurance. In addition, there are also cases where one contract is sufficient for both spouses.

Getting married is worth it: this is how inheritance is regulated

Another big factor is inheritance. In the event of the death of a spouse, there is an automatic right of inheritance for the remaining spouse. This is different for unmarried couples. In this case, the remaining partner must be explicitly named in the will of the deceased. “I have cases where people are still getting married at an advanced age for these reasons,” says Menz.

But it doesn’t stop there: “Anyone who is married has the highest allowances for inheritances and gifts and is also in the cheapest tax bracket,” explains Sophie Mecchia, a legal expert at Stiftung Warentest RND. This means that married couples can give or inherit up to 500,000 euros tax-free. In addition, there is the pension allowance of around another 250,000 euros, explains Menz: “So I have to inherit more than 750,000 euros in order to pay inheritance tax at all,” says the specialist lawyer.

Marriage Disadvantages: Alimony Payments and Community Benefits

However, there can also be negative consequences of marriage, namely when it comes to divorce. If the partners do not earn the same amount, the higher earner must pay a so-called separation maintenance. Other alimony payments may also apply, especially if the couple has children.

In addition, it can happen that one partner has to pay the other part of his capital gains. This is because married couples live in a community of gains. The assets generated during the marriage are divided in the event of a separation. If you have earned more, you have to pay your ex-partner so that the gain is balanced. (LP)