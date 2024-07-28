Who loves whom more, Angela loves Christian or Christian loves Angela? A language expert appears on the television program ‘Hoy Día’ on Telemundo and gives his opinion on who of the two singers he is more in love with, as well as on the attitude of the singer and music producer Pepe Aguilar on the day of his daughter’s wedding.

Andy Salandy is an expert in body language, visit ‘Hoy Día’ and he grabs the attention of the hosts in the studio for his comments about the wedding of Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal, held a few days ago at a ranch in Morelos.

“Lovers, much more to him than to her…”, says the language expert when referring to Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal and answer the question as to who would love whom more, but also alludes to Pepe Aguilarher father, in the image shown accompanying his famous daughter and leading her by the arm as she enters the wedding venue.

Family photo of the wedding between Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal held a few days ago in Morelos. Photograph from Instagram

“Pepe shows his face down, he has no pride in his face. She (Angela Aguilar) has a face of acceptance and gratitude on the way to the altar,” says Andy Salandy about the controversial image that is attracting attention on social media and about which many users are posting all kinds of comments.

But the same body language expert weighs in on the fact that Pepe Aguilar was the first to upload images of his daughter Angela Aguilar’s wedding to social networks Christian Nodaland not the singers: “He does it because Pepe develops and embraces that love is the most important thing in life, now, the love that his daughter feels…”

On the attitude and countenance of Pepe AguilarAry Salandy adds: “It also reflects her daughter’s marriage.”

Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal got married on July 24 at a ranch in Morelos. Image from Instagram

Singer Marc Anthony and his wife America Ferreira were godparents of Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal and in the family photo taken at the end of the ceremony they appear together with the now married couple. In this image we see how Angela ‘leans’ towards Marc Anthony, which means a lot and Andy Salandy talks about it:

“Angela makes a lateral movement of her body towards Marc. She has received a lot of support and protection from him, so these are signs of love, protection and care from Marc towards Angela and Christian.”

Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal They got married a few days ago at a ranch in Morelos and were accompanied by their closest friends and family. It was a surprise for everyone, since no one supposed and imagined that it would take place so soon, although they did expect it. At first it was believed that it was the recording of a music video, but this was ruled out after images circulated on social networks that would be proof of the big wedding.