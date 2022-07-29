Francesca Musci has revealed the emergency caesarean that the protagonist view during the birth of her first son Riccardo

Wedding at First Sight brought love into the lives of Francesca Musci And Andrea Ghiselli who, after some time, have become parents. A truly special moment for the couple who, after participating in the program, made their life dream come true by announcing their first child.

A news that both have wanted to announce in recent months to all the fans who with love and affection follow them in their daily life. The couple met years later after participating in the program together with other people. Both had in fact not been paired together but since last year, they have began their acquaintance.

After a period of difficulty due to various criticisms on social media, the couple has thus announced the birth of their little baby. It is Francesca Musci herself who tells about the complicated birth that she had to face and the emergency caesarean section that the protagonist sight.

Marriage at First Sight, the emergency caesarean by Francesca Musci

Within her social network, Francesca Musci thus told how difficult it was to face childbirth. To avoid problems with his physical health and that of the child, the doctors decided to perform a emergency caesarean section thus giving birth to the beautiful Riccardo.

“These were not easy days, ”added the new mother. I’m still a little upset. We ended up in an emergency caesarean, as many of you have guessed from my fantastic socks. These weren’t easy days, that is one day. Today I started to fuel a little bit, yesterday it really wasn’t the day “ Francesca explained.

A great scare for the former protagonist of Wedding at First Sight who had participated in the second edition of the program. The latter married Stefano Protaggi and then separated from him about 5 years later.

It is right after her separation that the woman began to meet Andrea who is now the father of her first child. Despite the various criticisms, the couple is living their experience as parents in total serenity and joy.