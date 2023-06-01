Marriage at first sight it is a format that is also enjoying great success in Italy. In our country it has reached its tenth edition and during the episodes we got to see unknown people among whom a great feeling was born and the love story is going full steam ahead. Other couples instead where the incompatibility was noticed right away.

Today came the news that one of the couples we saw in the 2022 edition broke up after a year of marriage. We are talking about Solange Salvo e Michele D’Addetta. From the first moment the two had shown that they had a certain feeling and the love story then really blossomed. Too bad it lasted a year. Michele himself announced the end of their story with a long post published on his Instagram profile.

Accompanying a series of photos taken in a year of love in which the couple has overcome various differences and difficulties. They tried to resist but eventually their paths diverged.

“I’ve always thought that love alone wasn’t enough, and actually I wasn’t wrong. In the end life puts us in front of choices, reopens old wounds, brings back old burdens. Then she throws it all into a large blender which she keeps whirling until the swirl gets too heavy. As soon as we stopped we realized we were too wounded, too distrustful of each other, too tired to keep fighting. And this is how from true, irrepressible, enveloping love it has become selfish, unsustainable.

We both have faults, responsibilities, we both could have done something more, or done it better” – he began in his message.

Then the announcement of the decision to separate:

“We have chosen to let ourselves go to a brighter future, less dangerous, more conciliatory with the life we ​​would like. We’ll get back up, and smile at life again. I don’t know where this life will take us, but I actually have hope. I hope that one day, more fulfilled, more satisfied, more serene, more at peace with ourselves and with the world, we will have a laugh about this whole affair while sipping some Extra dry prosecco.. Because as far as we haven’t been able, I am sure of the fact that I have loved you from the first moment, and however it goes, You are and will always be my wife…”.