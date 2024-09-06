Who would have thought that marriage could be so beneficial to your health? Recent studies show that for men, being married can mean they are twice as likely to age well and maintain optimal health. And if you think that statement may seem exaggerated, prepare to find out what the data really says.

University of Toronto Studies

According to research conducted by theUniversity of Torontoor published in the magazine International Social Workmarried men tend to age better than their single peers. This study, which tracked 7,000 Canadians for about three years, showed that marriage is associated with healthier aging. Married men are twice as likely to avoid serious physical and mental illnesses, and report higher levels of happiness and well-being.

But how is this possible? Researchers have found that the secret may lie in maintaining social bonds. Married men often encourage each other to adopt healthy behaviors, such as exercising regularly and quitting smoking. This positive interaction may be the main reason for this beneficial effect.

Women: no significant difference

Interestingly, the study did not find similar results for women. There was no significant difference between married and unmarried women in terms Of aging healthy. However, divorced or widowed women appear to face greater challenges than those who remain single. These findings raise questions about how marriage affects health differently by gender.

The Role of Marriage in Everyday Life

So, what can we learn from all this? Marriage, in addition to being a meaningful lifestyle choice, could have real health benefits for men. It keeps social bonds alive and promotes healthy behaviors. But don’t forget that a healthy lifestyle is essential, regardless of your status. civil. As he states Esme Fuller Thomson, co-author of the study, “it is never too late to adopt good health habits.”

That whether you are married or single, no underestimate the importance of a healthy lifestyle.