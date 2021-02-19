A Valentine’s Day tweet from the ex-first lady? Nice idea. But the greetings from Melania Trump look deep.

Munich – Valentine’s Day – this is not only a day of major struggle for the USA in terms of shopping, but also politically. “Happy Valentine’s Day to the three who never fail to make me smile,” wrote Barack Obama in a tweet and shared a family photo: he, his wife and two daughters. His wife Michelle Obama tweeted, “Life is always bright when I’m by your side.”

It looked similarly harmonious with the incumbent president and the first lady. Joe Biden wrote, “The love of my life and the life of my love. Happy Valentine’s Day, Jilly. ”Jill Biden, however, didn’t tweet on February 14th. But nobody thinks about the fact that the couple’s marriage is crumbling. Probably also because she decorated the lawn in front of the White House with huge hearts. On them were words like strength, family, courtesy, peace and health.

Melania Trump doesn’t tweet about Donald on Valentine’s Day

It was completely different with the Trumps: Melania Trump posted a tweet on Valentine’s Day. She did not mention her husband Donald Trump, not a word. Instead, she shared old photos of visits to a children’s hospital and wrote, “This Valentine’s Day I think of the brave and inspiring children at The Children’s Inn, where I visited them over the years. I send them love and strength, today and every day. “

On this #ValentinesDay, I think of the brave & inspirational children at @TheChildrensInn @NIH where I visited the past few years. Sending them love & strength, today & everyday. #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/rWl86el7bh – MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) February 14, 2021

That was of course noticed. The US journalist and photographer Gregory Anderson shared the tweet with the comment: “Melania Trump tweeted a few photos of herself on Valentine’s Day without her husband Donald Trump.” And such a tweet naturally causes ridicule: “In all fairness, if Donald Trump still had a Twitter account, he would not mention Melania Trump on Valentine’s Day, ”wrote one user.

Valentine’s tweet from Melania Trump: “How is Donald? Are you still talking to him? “

Another user wanted to inquire about the ex-president: “How is Donald? Do you still talk to him? “Another user scoffed at the high-profile tweet, the politically not too active ex-first lady:” Do you remember this one time when I did something good? “

Melania Trump’s husband Donald, of course, didn’t tweet anything for Valentine’s Day. His account is still blocked. But even apart from the social networks, the day of love with the Trumps was probably not so romantic. According to broadcaster CBS12 News, the former president and reality TV star spent his February 14th alone at his golf club in West Palm Beach – with male friends. The couple have not been spotted together since January 20. So is the question from the Twitter user who inquired about Donald Trump justified? Do the couple still talk to each other? One commentator put it even more clearly: “Let’s see, how much longer will this marriage go on?”

Melania Trump recently opened a new office. What they or their office, “Office of Melania”, will be doing in the future is still unclear. (ma)