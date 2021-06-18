MARRAZZO (GAY PARTY): ‘SPIRLÌ? A RACIST, NEVER ALLIED WITH HIM

«Nino Spirlì has very homophobic positions. Racist. It seems that in order to feel accepted, he must underline his desire to be homosexual but to be able to discriminate. Our judgment is negative, it brings no progress. An alliance with him? Never”. He stated it Fabrizio Marrazzo, President of the Gay Party, interviewed by the collaborator of affaritaliani.it Klaus Davi, for the program KlausCondicio, broadcast on Youtube.

MARRAZZO (GAY PARTY): ‘WE WILL RUN IN MILAN, ROME AND TURIN’

«We have already presented the lists in Turin, Milan and we are also working on Rome and other regions. In Turin there is the candidate Davide Betti who is also supported by a coalition with other civic lists. Also in Milan we presented a candidate who is Mauro Festa. They are always candidates who come from civil society and our community ».

MARRAZZO (GAY PARTY): ‘WE RENOUNCE LISTS IN CALABRIA, NO GAY DECLARED’

“We will not make lists in Calabria. LGBT people declared in Calabria are too few and often do not live in the Region and in addition the gay associations there are limited. In recent days, an activist, Davide Sgrò from Catanzaro, has made him find on the ‘car an offensive writing “. This was stated by Fabrizio Marrazzo, President of the Gay Party, interviewed by Klaus Davi for the KlausCondicio program broadcast on Youtube (online at the link https://youtu.be/SAs90WWsq4k). “I am amazed at this – replied Klaus Davi – I have been attending Calabria for many years and I have witnessed wonderful Gay Pride where families participated with absolute serenity”. To which Marrazzo replied: “We had a lot of difficulty in finding candidates. LGBT people are not supported by their families and have problems finding their own economic independence. It becomes difficult to be gay activists and remain in Calabria”.

MARRAZZO (GAY PARTY): ‘MAFIE USE OMOSEX AND TRANS TO BLACKMAIL POLITICIANS AND MANAGERS’

«Mafia and ‘Ndrangheta use gay people to sell drugs, few are boys often abandoned by their families and then enrolled in the mafias to sell cocaine and heroin. While transsexuals and lesbian girls are used for prostitution and even drug dealing or even to blackmail people in power, politicians and managers. They have sexual relations with them then the mafias through them blackmail them with the threat of revealing their sexual tendencies. I have found this in all these years of activity and precisely on the subject of mafias and homosexuality I organized a Gay Pride in Ostia ».

MARRAZZO (GAY PARTY): ‘YES TO GAY ACTORS IN FICTIONS’

“We are 15% of the population, according to some estimates, so not only are we in favor of ‘gay quotas’ that allow LGBT people to work in fiction or public service, but we have asked that, when public bodies make tenders, favor those companies that have implemented pro LGBT integration policies ». This was stated by Fabrizio Marrazzo, President of the Gay Party, interviewed by Klaus Davi for the program KlausCondicio broadcast on Youtube.