“This event has a very interesting genesis. I had items like shirts, jackets and skirts sent to me that had meaning for the women who attended the show. I cut them, dismembered them, sewed them back on black tunics. Each dress tells a story, a piece of life and a rebirth. There is a before or after with respect to this moment. Life is always dotted with different and alternating moments and this event truly tells a piece of life, of suffering that leads to joy, love and the possibility of rebirth”. So it is stylist Antonio Marras presented “The rediscovered beauty”, the Civil Week fashion show organized by Corriere della Sera-Buone Notizie in collaboration with L’Oréal Italia, La Roche-Posay, L’Oréal Professionnel Paris and with the participation of ACTO Lombardia, La Forza and il Sorriso Onlus, Go5 Hand in hand with women Onlus.

In the splendid setting of Palazzo Giureconsulti in Milan, 31 women paraded, including 19 with cancer diagnoses, on stage the dresses designed by the stylist Antonio Marras who underlined the importance of the collaboration with L’Orèal. “Collaborations are fundamental, as are affinities. It is important to find partners who understand this act of love towards other people, it is important to have friends who enthusiastically welcomed this event and wanted to participate. L’Oréal was also special because it knew how to caress not only the bodies of these women but also their souls”.