Marrakech wakes up with flags at half-mast today, Sunday, September 10, feeling the devastation of last Friday’s earthquake. While offers of help are reiterated from the European Union and countries like France, help from Spain begins to arrive and Algeria opens its airspace for humanitarian flights. At the same time, the Pope demands help for the African country, which is part of his prayers this Sunday.

The buildings of public institutions and some hotels in Marrakech, in the south of Morocco, have their flags at half-mast to observe the three-day mourning decreed after the 6.8 magnitude earthquake on September 8, which left a total of 300,000 people affected, especially in the city of Marrakech, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, according to calculations published by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday, September 9.

The consequences of the earthquake are visible in the streets of Marrakech, which has left 2,012 people dead so far and 2,059 injured, of which 1,404 are in critical condition, according to the Moroccan Ministry of the Interior.

Residents flee their homes after an earthquake in the village of Moulay Brahim, near the epicenter of the earthquake, on the outskirts of Marrakech, Morocco, Saturday, September 9, 2023. © Mosa’ab Elshamy, AP

Apart from the damage to buildings, especially in the medina (old city), the consequences are felt by citizens, who prefer to continue sleeping in the streets and parks for fear of possible aftershocks of the earthquake, which took place at 11:11 p.m. Friday, with the epicenter about 72 kilometers southwest of Marrakech.

There are still tourists in what is known as the ocher city, but according to hoteliers and taxi drivers, many have chosen to leave due to the emergency situation. Meanwhile, international aid begins to arrive.

A contingent of the Spanish Military Emergency Unit (UME), with 65 members, will help in the search and rescue tasks and a team of Spanish firefighters will be made available to the Moroccan authorities.

The European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, also reiterated this Sunday, September 10, the European Union’s willingness to help Morocco in the face of the consequences of the earthquake.

And France has made it explicit that it is willing to help. “France is ready to offer its help to Morocco if Morocco decides it is useful,” President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday during a press conference at the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

For her part, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anne-Claire Legendre told BFM television early on Sunday: “Our embassy in Morocco is fully mobilized… today the Moroccan authorities are in charge… “An assessment (of the situation) is being carried out… For the moment, Morocco has not asked for help.”

Opening of Algerian airspace for humanitarian flights to Morocco

Algeria announced on Saturday, September 9, the opening of its airspace for humanitarian and wounded transport flights to and from Morocco. It puts “all its material and human capabilities in solidarity with the brother Moroccan people when Morocco asks for it.”

In response, the Arab League celebrated the opening of Algerian airspace and praised Algeria’s “position of solidarity” with its North African neighbor.

The Secretary General of the League, Ahmed Abulgueit, highlighted Algeria’s decision to open its airspace – closed two years ago – for humanitarian flights, as well as its “full willingness” to provide all humanitarian aid to the neighboring country, with which The land border has been closed for three decades, by Algerian decision after a terrorist attack committed in the Moroccan city of Marrakech that Rabat indirectly attributed to Algeria.

Although both are among the 22 member states of the Arab League, relations between Algeria and Morocco have been tense for decades due to political differences and mutual accusations of hostility. In September 2021, Algiers severed relations with Morocco and closed its airspace.

The Pope asks for concrete help

This Sunday, September 10, Pope Francis expressed his closeness to the “dear people of Morocco, hit by a devastating earthquake” and asked “that everyone’s concrete help can sustain the population in this tragic moment,” in a message at the end of the Sunday Angelus prayer in St. Peter’s Square.

He also stated that he prays “for the injured and for those who have lost their lives, many… and for their families” and thanked “the first responders and those who work to alleviate people’s suffering.”

Historic mountain mosque affected

The earthquake caused damage to Marrakech’s old town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, where a minaret and part of the historic walls collapsed, as well as some traditional houses.

Additionally, Moroccan media reported that parts of the Tinmel mosque had collapsed. It is one of the most important historical sites in the High Atlas Mountains, built by a medieval dynasty that conquered North Africa and Spain.

The United Nations cultural agency, UNESCO, said it had learned of “very significant destruction at the Tinmel mosque,” which it added had been proposed for inclusion on the list of World Heritage sites, but added that it was still waiting to send a team to assess the damage.