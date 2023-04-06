Lorenzo beat the Frenchman Hugo Gaston in two sets, while the Turinese, No. 201 Atp, coming from the qualifiers, beat the Spanish Jaume Munar in three sets after 3 hours and 12 minutes of play, with two match points saved

Finally Lorenzo Musetti. After a worrying series of defeats in the first round and a confidence that was a little lacking (word of his coach Simone Tartarini), the 20-year-old blue has found victory and also a smile. In 2023 Lorenzo had only brought home one match, at ATP level, against Cachin in Buenos Aires, and today he repeated in 250 on the red clay of Marrakech, Morocco (broadcast in the clear on Supertennis). Bye in the first round as the number one seed in the tournament, the 21-year-old tennis player from Carrara, No. 21 ATP, defeated the Frenchman Hugo Gaston, 104th in the ranking, in the round of 16, with a score of 6-2 6-3. A slightly more complicated match than what the score suggests, with Musetti good, unlike the other times this year, in mentally holding after an immediate counterbreak at 2-1 and service in his favor. Lorenzo kept his calm and didn’t let the Frenchman hold him back, on the contrary as the match progressed he found glimpses of the game that made us fall in love with this talent who promises great things for the future. The Tuscan will face Alexandre Muller for a place in the semifinals. In the last eighth of the programme, the French tennis player unfortunately prevented an all-Italian derby, beating Francesco Passaro, in two sets, with a score of 6-4 6-4. See also Hard hit: former tennis number one tests positive for doping control

More blue — Another Italian forward, Andrea Vavassori, who qualified for the quarterfinals in Morocco at the end of a match that can be defined, without the possibility of denying it, as epic. The 27-year-old tennis player from Turin, n.201 ATP, coming from the qualifiers, defeated the Spanish Jaume Munar, 83rd in the ranking, in the second round, by 6-7(4) 7-6(6) 6-4 at the end of 3 hours and 12 minutes fought, very fought, with two match points saved on 4-6 of the second set tie break, before putting in four points in a row, which turned the situation around. The match had been postponed to today due to the rain which effectively stopped the program yesterday. For a place in the semifinals, Vavassari will face the British Daniel Evans, seeded number 2, who got rid of the Australian Alexei Popyrin 6-1 6-3.

fognini jumps montecarlo — Another, painful forfeit in Montecarlo, and this time it’s an Italian. To raise the white flag is Fabio Fognini, who had won the tournament in the Principality in 2019. The Ligurian had injured his foot yesterday in the Italian ‘derby’ with Cecchinato in Estoril. He is at least the fourth big name to give up after Nadal, Auger-Aliassime and Alcaraz. “I have to communicate with great regret that I will not be able to participate in the Montecarlo tournament – wrote the 1987 class on Instagram -. Unfortunately the foot injury suffered in Estoril does not allow me to play – wrote Fabio -. I will find out in the next few days the entity. I’m really destroyed. You know how much I love the Monte Carlo tournament. I thank the organizers for the invitation and I hope to be back on the pitch soon.” Fognini was examined today in Sanremo and the outcome would not have been the best: the former blue number would suffer from a foot injury which could jeopardize much of the clay court season. See also Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis: the day he was in the Bombonera and when he compared himself to Riquelme

