“It’s been 14 years since the death of Francesco Cossiga, a precious friend to whom I never wanted to address informally and who for me always remained ‘the president’, or rather ‘the presidentissimo’ as I liked to call him in our long phone calls. Cossiga is no longer with us, and, today more than yesterday, his incredible capacity for prediction is astonishing, that aptitude for intuition that allowed him to decipher the future even in the distant future. Back then, Cossiga already knew what the world would be like today, even if very few were able to give him credit for it”. This is how Adnkronos editor Pippo Marra remembers President Emeritus Francesco Cossiga on the 14th anniversary of his death.

“Cossiga was first and foremost a statesman, the man who helped prevent Italy from derailing from the tracks of its history, and a politician with an unparalleled corsus honorum – Marra emphasizes – He was also an extraordinary communicator, capable of speaking to public opinion with simple and direct language, understandable by all. But what I remember of him with the greatest nostalgia is the father and affectionate friend, the life teacher with an immense culture, the curious man who was interested in every aspect of existence, even the seemingly most banal ones. A courageous and free man, who would also be useful to today’s Italy”.