MarqVision, startup creator of the first artificial intelligence-based intellectual property protection platform designed to protect human creativity and innovation in the digital world, announced that it has raised $ 20 million through a Series A funding round

DST Global Partners and Atinum Investments joined former investors Softbank Ventures, Bass Investment and Y-Combinator, recognizing the huge problems created by counterfeiting and theft of digital assets. Thanks to these funds, MarqVision continues to develop products that go beyond its brand protection platform to create a new operating system that allows companies to design, manage, protect and monetize intellectual property rights, all with a single system.

There counterfeiting has become a huge problem, affecting all parts of the world, and which this year is expected to grow by another 50% to reach, in economic terms, almost $ 3 trillion in 2023. problem, coupled with the innovative technology from MarqVisionis what attracted DST Global Partners and Softbank, both among the largest and most influential investors in the world. The participation of such high level investors in this round demonstrates confidence in the ability to MarqVision to create a single platform for intellectual property and attests to the huge market opportunity in this space.

Brands spend millions of dollars developing innovative and coveted products, and millions more on digital campaigns and online shopping experiences to promote them. But counterfeiters embezzle these resources and create illegal copies for their own financial gain. The rise of online marketplaces and third party sellers have made this possible, lowering the level of difficulty for counterfeiting globally and increasing the volume and speed of sale of counterfeit products. Brands traditionally rely on law firms to deal with offenders, but it is virtually impossible to take effective action against millions of counterfeits that are traded in real time: both small and large companies often do not have this type of resources available to cope with the problem.

MarqVision offers the only solution to help digital content owners and global brands protect their intellectual property. Its technology has been adopted by many of the world’s leading brands. In fact, MarqVision recently received the coveted 2022 Innovation Award from LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) The company was awarded in the Data and Artificial Intelligence Special Mention category during the “Viva Technology 2022” event held in Paris, and has been appointed as a brand protection provider for three LVMH Maisons. MarqVision has also affirmed its value across its entire customer base, with a retention rate of over 97% for all logos.

“Creative goods are under attack in today’s digital world, with content owners left largely unprotected while consumers are tricked into buying fake products and NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) by highly skilled and knowledgeable counterfeiters,” he said. declared Mark Lee, co-founder and CEO of MarqVision. “With this new round of funding, we can accelerate our mission to build the world’s first intellectual property operating system to give brand owners full control of their portfolios.”

Real-time protection powered by artificial intelligence for today and tomorrow

MarqVision has developed a technology which efficiently removes counterfeits and digital piracy – including product images, NFTs and more – by automating the traditional end-to-end anti-counterfeiting and anti-piracy process. Recall that most brands fight fakes by hiring monitoring agents to manually find violations and fill in documents; a labor-intensive process that involves many repetitive tasks. AI-based MarqVision models detect counterfeits with greater than 95% accuracy and remove counterfeit sales on a large scale.

The technology developed by the company removes counterfeits from more than 1500 global online markets, covering e-commerce, social media and NFT platforms, requiring a minimal investment of time by the brands that use the service. MarqVision is ready to extend its services in the coming months to cover all aspects of the creation, management, protection and monetization of intellectual property rights through a single operating system.

“What the MarqVision team has done over the past two years is astounding. It has built a world-class, highly adaptable solution for a rapidly growing and evolving problem, and today continues to extend its capabilities significantly,” he said. said Cheuk Kim, Managing Director of Atinum Investment. “No one else is doing something this advanced, and it’s possible in large part thanks to Mark Lee’s background: not only as a respected tech expert and startup founder, but also because of his legal expertise specializing in trademark law, copyright. and patents. Mark understands the flaws that counterfeiters exploit and is developing a way to tackle the problem even more effectively. “

