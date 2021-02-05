Sunday at 9:00 p.m. Marseille Velodrome will prepare for one of the great nights of the year, the derby against Paris Saint-Germain. In the preview of a hot match and with pending accounts between several of its protagonists, Marquinhos, captain of Paris Saint-Germain, stirred the pique between Neymar and Álvaro, the confrontation that perfectly represents the tension and rivalry of these derbies and that goes beyond green by jumping up to Twitter.

After the Super Cup, both became involved and, facing the next game, the Brazilian tries to publicly support his great star and friend. “Networks are complicated. You can make jokes but if you go overboard, it will end up hurting you. Ney likes to give a show on and off the field. That’s right, he likes to joke. And since he has this dispute with this Marseille player, he is a bit upset. That is all. If he had crossed the line, he would have told him, “said the central.

Marquinhos, in addition to Neymar, does not hesitate to ‘warm up’ this match a little more without reducing the tone of the rivalry. “Rejoicing in the opponent’s victories is part of this. As in the Champions League. We did not expect the people of Marseille to support us. It would have been surprising. When I was young, I celebrated both the failures of Palmeiras and some victories for Corinthians. When your team can’t win, all that’s left for you is to pray that your opponent won’t either. For now, OM is the only French team to have won a Champions League and their fans are clinging to it. Their celebration was more of relief than joy … “, Add.

In relation to that Champions that escaped against Bayern, Marquinhos assures that the best is yet to come. “The DNA of PSG is ambition. It has not yet written the best pages in its history,” says the 26-year-old defender, a young man with veteran stripes.