Monday, May 22, 2023
Marquines, the wall of Colombia: its spectacular shortcuts against Israel

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 22, 2023
in Sports
Marquines, the wall of Colombia: its spectacular shortcuts against Israel


Israel vs Colombia

Colombian players in the U-20 World Cup.

The goalkeeper was outstanding in the Colombian debut in the youth World Cup.

Luis Marquines received all the praise after the debut with the victory of the Colombian National Team in the U-20 World Cup, 2-1 against Israel. The goalkeeper made sensational saves that prevented the defeat of the team.

(You may be interested: The U-20 team went from suffering to euphoria: debut with a World Cup victory)

That is why at the end of the game, Marquines was the center of the microphones. The goalkeeper analyzed his performance. “Thank my teammates for believing in them, for showing goodwill despite the fact that we were not given the result in the first half”said the goalkeeper.

“Thank God I was there to support them and tell them that as long as we keep a clean sheet we were going to win. Despite the fact that they scored against us, we continue to stand firm and believe in ourselves”.

The U-20 debut with a win in the World Cup.

Marquines saved hand-to-hand shots and only needed to contain the penalty. “We were misguiding the rival, we were pressing badly. Little by little we gained that confidence and that ability and mentality to face the game, to be able to correct mistakes and in the second half we did well”.

Finally, he commented: “I was calm, I had to stay calm, I couldn’t get out of the game because it’s 90 minutes and the addition and I have to always be 100 because in one of those I can act again.”

Marquines saves

SPORTS

