Not even Marc Marquez’s disappointment a few days ago in Sepang, when he got on a Honda that should allow him to win again but which, however, doesn’t seem to have reached that level of competitiveness yet, has discouraged the Spaniard.

Last summer, the Cervera rider began to see the light that finally brought him out of the darkest place he’s ever been. After a two-year ordeal and three operations on his right humerus, the fourth operation, in June 2022, had a tremendously revitalizing effect on the eight-time world champion.

As is clarified in the docu-series “All In”, which Amazon Prime will release next week, the physical limitation from which he suffered led him to consider withdrawal as an option almost more real than hypothetical. The man tasked with preventing Marquez from hanging up his suit at the age of 29 was Dr. Joaquín Sánchez-Sotelo, a surgeon at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, with whom Motorsport.com got to chat online on Thursday.

How was the approach with Marquez born?

“Marc had needed three previous surgeries in Spain. Two in Barcelona and one in Madrid. The last one was performed by Dr. Samuel Antuña, well known both in Europe and in the United States. He called me and told me that, despite had resolved the infection, he had mobility problems, basically external. At first I advised him to give himself a few more months, to try to improve as much as possible. After this period, he told me that he still couldn’t control the bike when cornering and that he also had problems when braking. He could not lock his arm, which went inward. Marc sent me a CT scan of both arms. Thanks to 3D printing, we reproduced his two humerus in plastic: the left and the injured one, which had a significant rotation. We had a video call, I showed him the bones and he said: ‘I’m having surgery'”.

Why did he have to travel to the United States?

“In the orthopedic field, when the complexity of the operation increases, it is important to find someone who has a lot of experience in that particular sector. The particularity of the Mayo Clinic is the specialization. I only deal with shoulder and elbow, and I deal with them a lot. But I also have a lot of devices and resources that are hard to get anywhere else. The 3D printing department is spectacular. I sit down with an engineer and we plan and design the job on the computer, print the cut lines and so on.”

How many operations of this type had he already done?

“Marc’s operation is rare and I do it once or twice a year. Basically, because patients who experience the same thing, and whose bone has a similar rotation, adapt to everyday life. If had he been a footballer, he probably would have adapted to playing with his arm like that. But, for example, it would have limited him to a simple action like washing his hair.”

What is the mirror technique?

“The human body is very symmetrical. A person’s right humerus is identical to the left. For an operation like the one we did on Marc, it’s very useful to scan the healthy side and the computer program is able to create a mirror image. This is then 3D printed, so the surgeon can see what the bone looked like before it broke. When you want to rebuild bone to leave it as it was before an injury, this technique is extremely useful. Because, moreover, this technique allows us to design sterile plastic cutting templates that are fixed to the bone. In this way, both the cut and the rotation are very precise”.

Will it still have limitations?

“Marc has such a great capacity for sacrifice that I don’t think he has any limitations left. I think the previous operations on his shoulders (after the dislocations he suffered) will cause him more problems than this one. From a medical point of view, the humerus is like before the crash. The only doubt I have is that he’s afraid to get on the bike. But, knowing the person a bit, it seems to me that the mental part is quite under control”.

What would you highlight about him as a patient?

“He has two very positive characteristics. The first is that he trusts the opinion of professionals. He wants direct and clear communication. And then, he puts all of himself into everything he does. You have to know that if you make him do push-ups, you don’t he will do one, but a hundred. He told me to make him do certain things only when I was sure he could do them again safely”.

In the documentary it is clear that the root of the whole problem was the haste that led him to try to race in Jerez after the first intervention. To what extent did he keep this in mind?

“I told Marc that I couldn’t compromise the fourth surgery because he was in a hurry. And he answered yes, that he obviously understood. He was sorry. But, at the same time, he also made it clear to me that as soon as I gave him the allowed, he would have given his all.”

Have you ever seen him doubt that this fourth operation was the best solution?

“When he saw the 3D image of the two humerus, he knew the best solution was surgery. It’s a very visual test. As soon as it was clear to him that there was a chance for improvement, he told me he would take a plane and he would have come here immediately. It was very brave, because when you tell a patient who’s broken his arm that you’re going to cut it off again, most people say you’re crazy. It was the only way to do it.” .

Have you talked about the possibility of things going wrong?

“What helped me a lot was planning the case with extreme care and attention. Other surgeons who had visited him previously had recommended cutting the bone in the same place where the previous fracture had been. And this, since from my point of view, it was riskier because there had been an infection inside the bone. I looked for a way to try to make the surgery as least invasive as possible, the least risky. The bone is a cylinder, so I decided to make the cut a little higher to limit the risk of complications. Even though there can always be problems in the operating room, I had a feeling it would work. Naturally, I didn’t sleep a wink the night before the operation. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I hope everything is fine.’