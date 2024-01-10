Marquez and his arrival at Ducati

Undoubtedly for weeks the recurring theme of MotoGP has been the curiosity to understand if Marc Marquez riding the Ducati GP23 will return to compete for the world championship. There are those who take it for granted and those who warn that with a year-old bike and in a customer team, the Spaniard will struggle to go beyond a few stage victories.

Marquez has repeatedly underlined that he does not want to set himself goals and that he intends to concentrate on every single step, with the sole hope of rediscovering the fun and competitiveness lost in the last difficult year at Honda.

The topic of data exchange

During an interview given at an event sponsored by Estrella Galicia, Marquez addressed the data exchange topic internal to Ducati. Since the Valencia tests, his telemetry has been made available to the other 7 riders of the same brand, with Martin finding similarities with his driving style and Bastianini being surprised by an entry into a certain corner.

In the statements reported by AsMarquez explained: “I haven't experimented with data exchange yet. In Valencia I focused exclusively on myself and I didn't want to compare myself to anyone. I wanted to understand the bike. Clearly with 8 bikes on the track, many things can be compared“. And she underlined, with a smile: “I hope they want to study my data, because it will mean that I will be fast. But even at Honda there was free access to data and it didn't help much. There is no doubt, however, that having 8 bikes on the track helps a lot.”