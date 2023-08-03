Mid 2023 to forget

Certainly Marc Marquez he could never have imagined, except in his worst nightmares, of closing the first part of the championship with just 15 points won in 8 rounds of the 2023 world championship. The Spanish Honda champion, despite having regained good physical shape in the winter, had to coming to terms with an RC213V that is decidedly not up to his talent and trying to take it beyond the obvious limits caused him an injury in Portugal and one at the Sachsenring.

The MotoGP summer break was an opportunity for Marquez to catch his breath and recover both physically and psychologically in view of the second part of the season, with the hope that Honda can show the progress that the Spanish champion hopes for. The next round of the world championship is at Silverstone, a track that saw the #93 triumph only once in MotoGP (2014), despite no less than five pole positions (2013, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2019).

Marquez’s words in the conference

“Summer break? Let’s say it came at the right time, because my body was destroyed. I was able to have fun and train a bit. I am ready to rebuild that trust that we had lost. Ankle? In Assen after the Sprint we had decided with the doctors to stop me, because the rib problem was a fracture that moved a lot. The right leg is not 100%, but there will be time to find rhythm. We will have a different approach, but we hope to start off in a positive way.

Honda is working hard, they tested with Bradl at Misano and Jerez. In Japan they decided to let me start with the bike from Assen. There is a new aero package which they haven’t approved yet for technical reasons.

The future? During the summer break I was able to think a lot. Our approach for the first part of the year has been incorrect. We wanted to fight to win the title and races. I must now be more realistic about current performance, we must all work together for the future. For 2024 I have a contract with Honda Repsol, the goal is to improve the bike and test the new one at Misano. MotoGP is constantly evolving, to do well in ’24 you need to improve already in ’23. In 2024 we will find the best solution for me and Honda to fight for the title, our only goal.

European manufacturers seem to be more aggressive. The pandemic didn’t help much, there were communication problems at Honda. Historically we are talking about the best manufacturer in the world and there is the potential to change that.

I’m in the most difficult moment of my career, more mentally than physically. In my personal life, however, I am in one of my best moments, I have also fallen in love. This compensates a bit and I take the motivations from those close to me.”