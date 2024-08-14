‘Commands’ the bike, not the rider

Aerodynamics is an increasingly important aspect in MotoGP and Casey Stoner he has always stressed that this drift is not positive for the championship because it has too much of an impact on the racing dynamics and on the drivers’ driving.

The new regulation which will debut in MotoGP in 2027 will ban lowering systems and will reduce aerodynamics at least on paper through a reduction in the ‘encumbrances’ both in length and width of fairings and screens.

Marc Márquez During the last race weekend at Silverstone in Great Britain he underlined that the driving style of the drivers is now a function of aerodynamics: “Especially when braking and entering corners, you have to do what the bike wants and not what you as a rider would like to do. – explained the Ducati rider as reported by the newspaper crash.net – in the past Casey Stoner, and a little bit Dani Pedrosa, would slide the rear wheel and enter the corner. If you do that now you kill the aerodynamics and everything becomes more difficult”.