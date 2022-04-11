There was great anticipation in the United States for the return in the saddle of Marc Marquez, excluded from the starting grid of the last Argentine Grand Prix due to the bad fall remedied in Mandalika, which had also caused the re-emergence of the vertical diplopia in the right eye. The eight-time world champion will not be able to conquer another statement on the track of Austin, but he nevertheless gave his class essay on that Circuit of the Americas which had seen him climb the top step of the podium seven times. The Spaniard from Honda, in fact, was the protagonist of a comeback from last position to sixth finalreached by overtaking after a disastrous start.

Rather than a mistake by the 29-year-old Iberian, the number 93 had to deal with a technical problem found on his RC213V, which practically blocked him on the grid forcing him to restart behind everyone. A stalemate on which Honda itself is working to understand what really happened, but which has in fact magnified the Iberian’s achievement: “On the one hand, I am disappointed – explained Marquez – because it is clear that we had the speed. I enjoyed the race starting from the rear, but 25 points were possible today. We had a technical problem at the beginning, but it resolved itself and the bike worked well, even though I was last. I had an alarm on the dashboard as if the pit limiter was entered, but it was not true. I made up a lot of positions and drove a great race despite some mistakes, which is normal when you recover like this. I come home with renewed confidence and with the knowledge that we are competitive. In the end I had a good battle with Fabio, but when the race was over, I was devastated, from that first lap I was giving everything I had on the track to recover and finish in sixth position. Another exciting race in Texas ”. Regarding the physical effort made by the Spaniard, the latter, in an interview with Sky Sport MotoGPadded another important detail about his comeback: “With 5 laps to go, the body told me ‘enough’“. A fact clearly highlighted also by Marquez’s chronology, which recorded a ‘drop’ in the final when he was unable to reach Francesco Bagnaia to snatch fifth position from the Italian driver.

Heroic – on a physical level – also the performance of the other Spanish driver of the Japanese team, Pol Espargaró, who came in 13th at the finish line after a weekend in which he had to deal with a strong one gastroenteritis: “Physically, this was perhaps the most difficult MotoGP race – commented – about 10 laps to go I was honestly thinking of retiring from the race because I felt very weak. But then I saw that we were in the points and I wanted to reach the finish line for the team. I was slow, and the quick changes of direction were almost impossible. I was exhausted, but now we can go home to recover and prepare for the races in Europe. The potential of the bike is much higher than what we have shown and where we are in the standings ”.