Respect for the title contenders

The Sprint race in Sepang was eagerly awaited, also looking at the result of the qualifying, as theyet another direct challenge between Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin. The two contenders for the world title started from the first two positions on the grid, but in the end it was a third wheel that surprised everyone. He was the first to pass under the checkered flag Alex Marquez, the second success of the season in a Saturday race after the one achieved at Silverstone. This, however, has a different specific weight, given that it arrived after a spectacular confrontation which saw the Gresini team rider get the better of both challengers for the world crown.

“It’s not easy to fight with two riders competing for the World Championship – explained #73 to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGPadmitting that he paid particular attention to avoid making mistakes – in Moto3 and Moto2 I fought for the championship and I know the pressure you feel. Today I always overtook with the right margin, to avoid making mistakes or doing stupid things in carrying someone along. I attacked at the right time, at the right corner, and everything went perfectly.”. The performance in the ten laps of the race, however, amazed Marquez himself: “I honestly didn’t expect to make this difference”he acknowledged.

Confidence for Sunday’s GP

“When I overtook Bagnaia at the last hairpin I made the mistake of attacking a meter early – added the Spaniard from Cervera – and so I went long and couldn’t get back. At that point it’s very easy to lose the front, but I told myself to be patient and try again. I didn’t expect Martin to pass me, but in the middle of the straight I changed the line aggressively and we even touched lightly. There I thought I could be stronger than Pecco today and I wanted to maintain my pace before Martin attacked me. Honestly, I felt more favored for the long race than for the Sprint: I expected to fight with Pecco and Martin today, but without making a difference.”.

“In 10 laps I thought the tire was dropping less – concluded the winner of today’s race – and in so few laps it is difficult to make a difference in grip with a bike very similar to yours. So this result was a surprise. But it is also true that this morning I had a good race pace in 59.3, 59.4 and 59.2 with the average on the rear, and therefore it was positive for the long race. We can therefore be optimistic, we will have a good opportunity for tomorrow, but we must remain focused as we were today. Rain? You never know what can happen in wet conditions, so dry conditions are better.”.