A podium in the family

The weekend at Sachsenring was certainly special for the Gresini Teamwho for the first time this season managed – taking advantage of Jorge Martin’s fall in the final laps – to place both their drivers on the podium. Second was Marc Márquezincreasingly third in the Drivers’ standings in pursuit of the Bagnaia-Martin duo, and third his brother Alexon their first podium of the season. The two Spaniards also equaled a small-big record: it was 1997 that two brothers had climbed onto the podium together.

Marquez the people’s leader

After the race, the more experienced and titled of the two brothers turned into the ‘gang leader’ of a great party that took place to the rhythm of songs and dances first in the box and then in front of the Italian team’s motorhome.

In addition to the revised version of “It will be because I love you” And “Gresini is on fire“, Marquez however intoned another chorus decidedly more linked to the current events of his team. The eight-time Spanish world champion, followed by the rest of the team, in fact launched into a more explicit than ever “This team is not for sale!“.

‘Distanced’ transfer

The reference is to the many rumours have appeared in the international media during the past week according to which the team founded by the late Fausto Gresini and now directed by Nadia Padovani would be in the sights of a group including seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton. The team had already had fun making fun of this story through various social posts, but now the Marquez brothers have also ‘taken a stand’ in a clear manner. The ownership issue, in any case, concerns Alex more than Marc, given that the #93 will land in the official Ducati team next year alongside Pecco Bagnaia.