While waiting to be able to get on track in Formula 1 and MotoGP for the start of the respective championships, Nick DeVries And Marc Marquez they experienced a decidedly special weekend, guests of Red Bull on the snow of Kitzbühel. The eight-times world champion on two wheels and the 2021 Formula 1 world champion – as of this season the new starting driver of the AlphaTauri – in fact yesterday witnessed the World Cup stage that is taking place at the famous ski area up close Austrian.

The locality has been part of the ‘white circus’ since its inception in 1967, and is one of the most awaited and loved stops by all enthusiasts. The two riders, linked by Red Bull sponsorship and separated by only two years in the registry office, enjoyed the downhill show on the legendary streak. Local idol Vincent Kriechmayr triumphed in Friday’s race, while the best time was set by the Norwegian on Saturday Aleksander Aamodt Kildewhich with this result has consolidated its leadership in the ranking of the discipline.

During the race, Marquez positioned himself just above the starting gate, having fun filming the start of the race by the various athletes with his smartphone. Also keeping company with the Spanish centaur and De Vries was the biker Fabio Wibmer, also obviously linked to the Red Bull family. After the race, in an event also organized in Kitzbühel, Marquez also had the opportunity to meet the Dorna and MotoGP boss Carmelo Ezpeleta and his son Carlos, also present in the Austrian town.