The home match arrives

This weekend the MotoGP will take to the track in Motegi for one of the most anticipated events of the world championship like the Japanese Grand Prix. A very heartfelt appointment for manufacturers such as Yamaha e Honda, who will play their home match here. However, for both Japanese companies, 2023 will not be remembered as one of the rosiest seasons, especially by Honda, currently fifth and last in the general classification.

There is no shortage of reasons

Yet, while waiting for Motegi, the official Hamamatsu team arrives with the energy of the good result obtained in India by both drivers, especially for the good performance of Joan Mir. The Spaniard has arrived 5th at the finish line, he established his best placing as a Honda rider, finishing ahead of his teammate Marc Marquez. The eight-time world champion, on the podium in the Sprint race, only arrived in ninth placebut the great comeback made after the fall in the initial stages of the race must be considered.

Marquez’s latest at Motegi in Honda?

There is therefore a climate of optimism that merges with the bitterness of a championship that has been disastrous so far, to which is added the constant uncertainty about Marquez’s future in MotoGP, with the hypothesis of a move to Ducati from the Gresini team becoming increasingly cumbersome. In any case, there will be no news on the Spaniard’s 2024 at Motegi, as confirmed by his desire not to release any type of official information: “Motegi is always a special race, especially if you are a Honda rider – commented – in the past we have experienced many memorable moments there, winning championships (those of 2014 and 2016, ed.) and returning to pole last year, then I hope we can do something nice to give the fans a reason to cheer for us. The conditions at Motegi can often change a lot, so we will have to adapt over the weekend, but our overall goal remains the same: to make constant progress and achieve the best possible result.”

Mir semi-optimistic

The result in Greater Noida has restored Mir’s confidence and enthusiasm, with the 2020 world champion intent on replicating the Indian performance also and above all in front of the Japanese public who will support the Golden Wing: “I can’t wait to race at Motegi as a Honda rider, the fans are always incredible and I can’t wait to go back – he has declared – we come from a weekend in India where we were able to be consistent throughout with a good final result, and I hope we can do it again in Japan. I think this weekend will be more challenging, so let’s see what happens. It’s about preparing to end the season in the best possible way.”