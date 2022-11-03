After one race from the end of the season, the cold numbers perfectly frame the enormous difficulties encountered by the Honda in this 2022. The most relevant data that leaps to the eye is the absence of victories – the only one among the six houses on the grid not to have climbed to the top step of the podium -, a circumstance that has only happened in the history of the Golden Wing house on two other occasions (2004 and 2020) as long as MotoGP has existed. The first rider in the standings – Marc Marquez – is twelfth, 145 points behind the leader Bagnaia; in the Honda manufacturers she is sixth and last, 279 points behind Ducati; in the teams the HRC is only ninth at -276 from the official Ducati team: in short, that of the Japanese house is a defeat at all levels.

The only positive news is the comforting outcome of the fourth operation on Marc Marquez’s right arm, which returned a Spanish rider in continuous physical growth and central point of the entire MotoGP project of the Japanese. On Sunday the team will be awaited by the Valencia GP, a track where the Catalan champion has triumphed twice in the premier class and once in Moto2 and hopes to have comforting news on Tuesday from the test scheduled on the Cheste track, to return even stronger in view of 2023.

This week the eight-time world champion returned to training in motocross, another sign of good physical recovery: “I suffered a lot on a muscular level from Thailand to Australia, but for example, already from Sepang to here, I improved a lot. I managed to do motocross for example, which is a big step forward for me. From tomorrow we will try some things to prepare for Tuesday’s tests, but from Saturday we will focus on the weekend because I want to do well in front of our fans on a circuit that I like “highlighted Marquez, who then wanted to spur Honda: “The good results achieved in Asia are not enough, we have to take a big step forward to fight for the world championship Next year”.