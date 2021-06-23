It is a fact that each champion has his own essence. But everyone who was born to win, has in their DNA two virtues that continue to keep them at the top: an insatiable hunger and the total rejection of a word as failure, which in no case is part of their options. Not even in moments of weakness. To this day, neither Sling neither Marquez They are going through their best moment and yet the most awarded brand in history and the most successful rider of the last decade, They have not stopped believing in a pairing that seemed unattainable and that after the fall, little by little, it is regaining its position in the game.

Since the season started it has been very difficult to see any RC213V fighting in the lead. Not even Márquez could make a mount that now dominated him competitive and yet, together with a bike with which the top-10 could be optimistic, the man from Lleida never lost faith in a team where he has been reborn. Before arriving in Germany, at the Catalan GP, ​​after two consecutive zeros and with the rest of the HRC riders drawing luck to finish on Sundays, the possibility of Honda benefiting from the concessions in 2022 was considered (they could have evolved the engine and test freely) And not even considering reality, that was a real option for Marc.

As clear as the crisis that the team was going through, overcoming its worst streak without knowing the victory in the queen class with 21 great prizes of drought, was the position of its champion: “We will not have (concessions), because we are going to make a podium or maybe a victory. I Dont Want To Talk About It. If I believed it, I would say so, but we are not going to have them. “Marc was not wrong and he proved it at the Sachsenring where he returned to the top 581 days later, with a triumph that knows much more than that and that also not only pounds to HRC of the concessions but also, it continues to spread the wings of a brand that wants to fly again.

The key to his return

Although it seems that it all started in the 2020 Jerez GP, the truth is that this victory has been working since 2013. When he got off the podium at the Sachsenring, Marc’s first words were dedicated to Honda and the message was strong: “I want to thank Honda for having respected me so much during the injury.” A team that the eighth-time champion turned into a family once again showed that it is those with whom you create that bond who never fail you, but also, its driver did not do it when the brand needed it. Six titles in the maximum displacement with them and the longest contract in history in the World Cup, were their greatest show of faith towards a structure that never questioned any decision during the recovery of the ilerdense.

“We have done it together”, highlighted Marc on a triumph that not only frees them from concessions but also fills them with enthusiasm without blinding them on what their reality is: “Now it is not time to be in victory, but I hope there will be more moments of these between now and the end of the season.” Márquez knows that in Assen he has to suffer again, but after the holidays there will be scenarios such as Brno, MotorLand or Motegi, in which he can continue to meet again. “What I want is to go back to being the Márquez of before. It is clear that I need time, but calmly to see if we can return to be close to the first. “Word of champion.