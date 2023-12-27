It's raining compliments

The record-breaking season completed by Max Verstappen, who with his 19 total successes monopolized 2023, becoming world champion for the third consecutive time, has generated an unknown number of praise from riders of the present and past. Most of these are obviously linked to the world of four wheels, and in particular F1, but the Dutchman's qualities have not been appreciated exclusively in this sector of motorsport.

Admiration from two wheels

Remaining in the perspective of the world championships, praise also came from MotoGPas well as an eight-time world champion like Marc Marquez. Even the Spaniard, who will begin a new experience with the Gresini team in 2024 after a long experience with the official Honda, was impressed by the 26-year-old from Red Bull and the records achieved this year between the number of victories and consecutive successes.

Being 'killer'

In an interview with racingnews365.com#93 returned to express more than positive opinions on Verstappen, who he had already had the opportunity to meet in person on several occasions: “I really like Max Verstappen, especially because he is a real killer – commented the class of 1993 – to win and to be successful at all, or to be a hero, you have to be a killer. This means you can only worry about the one big goal, which is winning. How you achieve this and how you win doesn't really matter. His priority is to win and in this sense we have the same attitude. That's why I like it so much.”