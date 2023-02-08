2023 will have to be the year of change for Honda, the last place among the constructors in last season’s MotoGP was too bad for the manufacturer that marked the history of the premier category of motorcycling. The injury suffered three years ago by Marc Marquez has pushed the Golden Wing company into a decidedly evident crisis of results and the RC213V is far from being the bike that all the riders dreamed of taking to the track, as was the case with some decade ago. With the fourth operation, the Spanish champion seems to have made a good step forward in his physical conditions, having corrected the over-rotation of his arm, and expects to be able to fight constantly for the top again and is clearly feared by all his opponents, Ducati in first. To be competitive, however, he will need a more drivable RC213V that is in step with rival manufacturers and in this sense the test scheduled for 10 to 13 February in Sepang they will be the best opportunity to understand the level of competitiveness of the vehicle, thanks also to the presence in the official team of Joan Mir, who arrived from Suzuki.

Marc Marquez: “We had a good winter, I trained a lot to be ready to start the year in the best possible way. It will be nice to meet the team again, but the most important thing will be to find out how Honda has worked over the winter and begin to understand where the bike is and where we are. I can’t wait to start these interesting tests and get back on the bike”.

Joan Mir: “It’s time to ride again, I’m eager to get back on the Honda RC213V again. I’ve been riding a lot in the last few weeks and the pre-season has been productive, even in the gym. We started learning some things in Valencia, now we will work with the Honda Repsol team for continue the adaptation for this new challenge that we have before us”.