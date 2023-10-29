MotoGP Thailand, Marquez finishes 6th

The MotoGP hat-trick between Asia and Oceania had not given Marc great satisfaction Marquez, out in both the Sprint and the Indonesian Grand Prix and only 15th at Phillip Island. In Buriram, Thailand, the eight-time world champion found his smile again after fourth place in the Sprint and sixth in today’s race, which came after a series of good battles with Francesco Bagnaia, Aleix Espargaró and finally with Fabio Quartararo, to which he had to surrender. The final sixth position makes the Spaniard proud, who is then pinched with lower than normal front tire pressure. An infringement that earns him a warning: next time he will take three seconds off his race time, as happened today with Aleix Espargaró.

Marquez’s words

“It was an intense race. Today I was a warrior because with the hard tire at the back I didn’t know what would happen, but if I didn’t attack they would pass me when I came out of the first or third corner. No matter who was behind it, I was always passed by someone. Because of this I had to attack to defend myself“, these are his words reported by AS.

“When we make the same choice with tires as others, which is more conservative, it always impresses us a little more in terms of performance. It’s more constant, but we’re less fast: today we opted for safety. For my mentality I needed a stable weekend like today and today regain confidence in myself. I also had two crashes at Phillip Island, with a strange circuit. Today I didn’t look at the results, taking one hundred percent from every situation without going crazy“.

Mir’s words

“Today was also a solid day, my pace was pretty close to the top five for most of the race and we were able to gain some good positions early on“, added Joan Mir, 12th at the finish line. “Until the last five laps, when the tire dropped due to overtaking at the start of the race, we were strong and we must be happy about that. I gave my 100% and we managed to progress steadily. Our position probably does not reflect the effort we have made, but improvements are visible. Qualifying is the key point we need to focus on, because the pace in the race is there“.