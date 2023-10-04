Marquez explains his farewell to Honda

“The hardest decision of my life, but I want to be the best again“. This, in a nutshell, is Marc’s thought Marquez which is the basis of his farewell to Honda, made official today. He had made it clear in recent weeks, he made it clear today, not in official statements but in a heartfelt message to a member of his Honda team.

Marquez’s message

The eight-time world champion shared the message on social media: “I don’t know where to start, I don’t know if I’m doing good or bad, I don’t know what will happen in the future, I don’t know if all this will be okay, what I know is everything we have achieved together. It was the hardest decision of my lifeguided by the head and courage, but not by the heart. You will always be my favorite team, those always, those who supported me, those who will support me. But one thing is clear to meI want to go back to being the best rider in the world and for this I must above all enjoy the bike“.

“I used a mountain climber theory from the book you gave me. If I can climb Everest in three days why climb it in five? Logically it is much riskier to do it in three days, you expose yourself much more and it may be that you don’t succeed, but if I don’t try I’ll never know. You always told me to follow my instincts, because no one can beat you in terms of character and courage. And I applied this tip. In the end it’s time for the heart to speak and, as you well know, our relationship is very special, which is why I hope our paths cross again. Let’s enjoy these six holidays that we are missing this year“.

The future of Marquez and Honda

As for Marquez’s future, we await the official move of the #93 to the Gresini team. With this choice, the Spaniard will be his brother Alex’s teammate for the second time in his career: the first, in 2020, was a disaster, which began and ended with the crash in Jerez de la Frontera. In 2024 they will be able to try again in the team Gresini: Marquez will ride a less updated Ducati than the official ones. Regarding the Honda, the seat remains free Cabroncito: according to the latest rumours, Maverick Viñales could be Marquez’s replacement on the HRC, with Massimo Rivola forming a pair made in Italy eager to improve the fortunes of the Japanese. And at that point Fabio Quartararo could go to Aprilia, also looking for a more competitive bike. The dominoes have just begun.