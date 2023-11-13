Swing of points

Sunday’s race in Malaysia was an example yet another turnaround in the world championship challenge between Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin to win the 2023 title. The reigning champion, who on Saturday had lost another two points to his challenger, managed to finish the race in third position, ahead of Martin – fourth – by over six seconds. With this result, the Italian from the official Ducati team has risen to +14 in the standings over the Madrid native, leaving Malaysia with one point more than when he arrived. In this way, in next weekend’s match, in Lusail, Bagnaia will have the first match point of the year on his racket.

The undertaking, however, will be anything but easy: to win the championship already in Qatar, Pecco will have to collect 23 points more than Martin. Even if the Italian were to win both the Sprint and the main race, the Pramac team standard bearer should not do better than sixth in neither of the two appointments. A combination that is anything but obvious

Alex Marquez’s hope

Meanwhile, on the back podium at Sepang, Bagnaia commented with his award-giving companions – Enea Bastianini And Alex Marquez – the world championship challenge that sees him opposed to Martinator. The youngest of the Marquez brothers put himself in the shoes of the neutral spectator and has ‘invited’ Bagnaia not to end the games early for the championship. “Come on, make it all the way to Valencia, so it’s more fun for the people. Maybe not for you…”the line from #73.

Bastianini arrived to give support to the Spaniard and confirmed: “It’s more fun for us!“. “I know it’s not just up to me.”, Bagnaia’s reply. Shortly before, the #1 from Borgo Panigale had commented with some satisfaction, and again together with a very amused Alex Marquez, the duel staged in the first laps with Martin and won, also analyzing the somewhat too aggressive departure of its antagonist for the title. “It’s beautiful here“, the Piedmontese’s summary of the final part of their confrontation, when Martin then had to raise the white flag and accept Bagnaia’s ‘escape’.