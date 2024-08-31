The Chronicle of the Aragon Sprint

And the day came. Waiting for the first victory as a Ducati rider in a long race – which seeing the performances of this weekend could easily arrive as early as tomorrow afternoon – Marc Márquez breaks the fast and wins his first career sprintdominating like in the old days in the Saturday race in Aragon.

A total triumph for the Gresini team’s standard bearer who clearly distanced himself Jorge Martin – second and new leader of the World Championship thanks to Bagnaia’s negative race – and Peter Acostareturned to the top-3 in a Sprint for the first time since Mugello. The the reigning world champion instead finishes only ninthcollecting just one rainbow point.

The words of the top 3

Marc Marquez (1st, Ducati-Gresini): “I feel really good. The feeling is incredible in front of all this affection they are showing me. The weekend has been beautiful up to this point, but the race is always the race: you know you can’t make mistakes. I started a bit like that, but then I managed to get myself under control. The important thing is tomorrow’s race. Today there is something to celebrate, it’s the first victory in a Sprint and it’s important, but I can’t wait to race tomorrow”.

Jorge Martin (2nd, Ducati-Pramac): “Hello to all the fans! Fantastic race after the crash in qualifying, it was difficult to regain confidence and trust but I did it. I tried to stay behind Marc, I told myself that maybe I could overtake him but it was impossible. Congratulations to him, but I am confident for tomorrow’s race”.

Pedro Acosta (3rd, KTM-GasGas): “At the beginning I made a mistake but the pace was good, it was much better than yesterday. We have to be happy and hope to do well in tomorrow’s race too.”.